Artist of the Week: Bobby Bazini
This soulful Canadian has the right stuffPosted on December 29, 2016 at 11:13 am
Dua Lipa Talks Always Being The New Girl & All Girls School Dances
She blew our minds (Mwah)Posted on December 28, 2016 at 10:46 am
11 John Mayer Covers That Will Make You Swoon
John Mayer + Guitar = perfectionPosted on December 23, 2016 at 11:56 am
New Music Friday: Roy Woods’ EP Is A Must-Listen Before The Holidays & More
This Canadian is making waves.Posted on December 23, 2016 at 11:31 am
Now on Netflix: January 2017
Viewer beware!Posted on December 22, 2016 at 12:11 pm
