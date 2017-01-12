Hot features:

/Celebrity News

All The Times Shay Mitchell Proved She Is Kind Of The Coolest… Ever

The many shades of Shay

Posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:25 pm
/Artist Of The Week

Artist of the Week: Bebe Rexha

"No Broken Hearts" here. We have nothing but love for Bebe.

Posted on January 12, 2017 at 10:55 am
/covers

11 Soulful Kehlani Covers To Jam Out To

These covers are sweet, sexy, AND savage

Posted on January 11, 2017 at 5:20 pm
/Celebrity News

18 Times We Were Completely Charmed By Luke Evans

There's no denying how much the Welsh babe tugs at our heart strings.

Posted on January 11, 2017 at 2:21 pm
The Vamps, James McVey
/Interwebz

YouTube Tuesday: The Vamps’ James McVey Covers Ed Sheeran & More

James McVey watched the sunset over the castle on the hill.

Posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:13 am
Twitter Profile Image
@ticklishmish

@andpop SO TRUE!!! Definitely an angel!

Twitter Profile Image
@wismiss3

Would have liked to see A Change Is Gonna Come, but other than that, a good list. https://t.co/9ea5Mc46ld

Twitter Profile Image
@Chel5eaClark

Check out this fun @andpop segment and you learn why we need @DegrassiWriters https://t.co/i81e8TerVi

Twitter Profile Image
@Chel5eaClark

Waiting for @Degrassi S3? Watch this @andpop segment from S2-Eric & I should have won, we had a plan #failed. More https://t.co/cXbNOF0rB5

get at us!

