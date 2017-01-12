Hot features:
Hot bloggin:
/Celebrity News
All The Times Shay Mitchell Proved She Is Kind Of The Coolest… Ever
The many shades of ShayPosted on January 12, 2017 at 12:25 pm
/Artist Of The Week
Artist of the Week: Bebe Rexha
"No Broken Hearts" here. We have nothing but love for Bebe.Posted on January 12, 2017 at 10:55 am
/covers
11 Soulful Kehlani Covers To Jam Out To
These covers are sweet, sexy, AND savagePosted on January 11, 2017 at 5:20 pm
/Celebrity News
18 Times We Were Completely Charmed By Luke Evans
There's no denying how much the Welsh babe tugs at our heart strings.Posted on January 11, 2017 at 2:21 pm
/Interwebz
YouTube Tuesday: The Vamps’ James McVey Covers Ed Sheeran & More
James McVey watched the sunset over the castle on the hill.Posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:13 am
Be the first to know when somethin' POPs!Follow @andpop Don't show this again