Artist of the Week: Bobby Bazini

This soulful Canadian has the right stuff

Posted on December 29, 2016 at 11:13 am
/ANDPOP TV

Dua Lipa Talks Always Being The New Girl & All Girls School Dances

She blew our minds (Mwah)

Posted on December 28, 2016 at 10:46 am
/covers

11 John Mayer Covers That Will Make You Swoon

John Mayer + Guitar = perfection

Posted on December 23, 2016 at 11:56 am
/Music

New Music Friday: Roy Woods’ EP Is A Must-Listen Before The Holidays & More

This Canadian is making waves.

Posted on December 23, 2016 at 11:31 am
/Now on Netflix Canada

Now on Netflix: January 2017

Viewer beware!

Posted on December 22, 2016 at 12:11 pm
