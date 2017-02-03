Hot features:

Bebe Rexha
Asa Butterfield Talks The Space Between Us & How He Gets Around Without Driving

The Space Between Us star talks relationships, road trips and drum & bass.

Posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:50 pm
Bebe Rexha
/Celebrity News

‘Everyday’ is bae-day with Ariana Grande

Check out Ariana Grande's new fun lyric video for "Everyday"

Posted on February 1, 2017 at 4:39 pm
Bebe Rexha
/Now on Netflix Canada

Now on Netflix Canada: February 2017

Check out all the latest from Netflix

Posted on January 31, 2017 at 9:44 am
Bebe Rexha
/Celebrity News

All The Times Shay Mitchell Proved She Is Kind Of The Coolest… Ever

The many shades of Shay

Posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:25 pm
Bebe Rexha
/Artist Of The Week

Artist of the Week: Bebe Rexha

"No Broken Hearts" here. We have nothing but love for Bebe.

Posted on January 12, 2017 at 10:55 am
Next

